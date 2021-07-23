News analysis

Infighting in Thai ruling coalition over weak Covid-19 response

Indochina Bureau Chief
Thailand recorded 13,655 new infections yesterday.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Updated
    30 min ago
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BANGKOK - A rapidly spreading Covid-19 outbreak usually tames street protests, but the Thai government's bungled attempts at securing and allocating vaccines have instead triggered demonstrations.

Even groups that have long supported Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha have slammed his government for its policy flip-flops. The latest: It decided to join the global Covax vaccine-sharing scheme this week, after insisting for months that it did not need to.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 