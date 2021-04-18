Infections spike, with Bangkok seen as epicentre of third wave

BANGKOK • Hundreds waited in grim silence at a Bangkok stadium to get free Covid-19 tests yesterday as a spiralling infection rate gripped Thailand, which saw a fourth consecutive day of more than 1,000 new cases.

The capital appears to be the epicentre of the kingdom's third wave, after infections were traced to a nightlife district earlier this month.

In the past 10 days, the national infection tally has jumped from 29,900 to more than 40,500 - with the sharp increase probably due to a highly infectious variant of the virus originally found in Britain.

"Nearly 10,000 new cases were found within this week," said Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, a spokesman for Thailand's Covid-19 task force. He added that nearly 12,000 patients were still receiving treatment in hospitals, including at temporary field sites.

At the stadium testing centre, health workers in personal protective equipment shepherded people through a disinfection cabin, and directed them to wait in lines for the nasal swab. The site - one of many testing centres in the city - has the capacity to screen up to 3,000 people a day, for free under the kingdom's social security programme.

One woman who received the test said she was worried about going out, adding: "I think this outbreak will be protracted because (the UK variant) spreads fast."

The authorities have imposed inter-provincial travel restrictions right before the Songkran new year festivities this week - usually a period when Thais vacation or return to their home towns. The typically rowdy holiday is also marked by water fights on the streets, but Bangkok was quiet this week, with bars, restaurants and night markets closed early.

New restrictions will take effect from today, including an alcohol ban in restaurants and bars, while entertainment venues will be shut across the country for two weeks.

