Infections in Malaysia hit 99 - the second highest in region after Singapore

Malaysia yesterday confirmed six new coronavirus cases, bringing the number of infections to 99 - the second highest number in South-east Asia after Singapore.

The jump in local cases in the past week has led to the country issuing a blanket ban on all cruise ships from docking, in a bid to concentrate medical resources at hospitals.

"The entry and transit of cruise vessels, passengers and crew members require considerable medical resources to be made available at ports for screening and treatment purposes," Port Klang Authority general manager K. Subramaniam said in a statement yesterday.

"During this difficult period, it is important that more medical resources are concentrated at hospitals to attend to medical emergencies and undertake preventive measures. As such, the Ministry of Health, in consultation with other government ministries and agencies, has taken a decision not to permit the entry of cruise vessels to Malaysian ports, including Port Klang, with immediate effect until the overall situation improves and the spread of the virus is contained," he said.

Meanwhile, in Bali, more than 1,200 people on board the MV Viking Sun cruise ship, which was turned away from two ports on Java Island, were allowed to set foot on Indonesia's tourism island yesterday after being cleared by the authorities.

As many as 848 passengers, including Americans and Australians, and hundreds of crew members disembarked at Benoa Port in Bali after the port authorities checked their health, said Mr Ketut Suarjaya, head of the Bali health agency.

"The port authorities have decided that they can dock. Of course, prior to that, we have examined them in accordance with maritime declaration of health," he told The Straits Times over the phone from Bali. Based on the health examination, "all are healthy", said Mr Ketut, adding that as a result, the port authorities permitted them to get off the ship.

In response to reports that two passengers were ill, prompting fears over coronavirus infection, Mr Ketut said one of them had asthma, while the other had sinusitis. "After seeing their medical records, none has developed symptoms leading to Covid-19," he said.

Indonesia confirmed two more cases of the coronavirus yesterday, bringing the total of those who had tested positive to six.