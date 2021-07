Indonesia's accelerated vaccination drive has hit a speed bump as its stock of Covid-19 vaccines ready for use is almost fully utilised, preventing it from meeting its target of one million jabs a day in the past week.

Though the country received more supplies of the CoronaVac vaccine in recent back-to-back shipments, these are inactivated doses that require 1½ months to culture and be put into vials before they can be distributed, a government official told The Sunday Times.