Indonesia's upcoming coal plant tests its climate change pledge

A consortium led by Indonesia's state electricity firm Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) is pushing ahead with construction of a controversial coal-fired power plant near Jakarta that analysts say is not needed, will be underused and will likely prove a heavy financial burden for the national government.

The US$3.7 billion (S$4.9 billion) Jawa 9 and 10 complex also challenges the government's commitment to fight climate change, because it will lock in additional coal use and add millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions annually.