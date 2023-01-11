Indonesia's transgender community fears threat posed by new law

JAKARTA - Transgender Indonesian woman Chika Ananda Putrie wakes every morning in her decrepit rented room in a Jakarta slum, worried for her safety because of her gender identity.

She saw some of her worst fears come true last month.

That’s when the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, and its third-largest democracy, banned people from having sex outside marriage or even living together, at the risk of prison time.

“I am scared of being jailed,” said Chika, a 28-year-old busker who commutes each day to her preferred spot in a nearby town.

She fears being caught living with her partner in a country where the government does not recognise gay marriage.

When the legal changes take effect in three years, such unmarried couples, particularly in the LGBT community already under pressure from religious conservatives, will have to contend with the constant threat of being reported to police.

Even though only a spouse, parent or child may report suspected offences under the new law, experts and rights groups have warned of the risk of misuse by those looking to crush alliances they dislike.

It “will disproportionately impact LGBT people, who are more likely to be reported by families for relationships they disapprove of”, New York-based Human Rights Watch said recently.

The first openly transgender woman to hold public office in Indonesia warned that the law could foster latent homophobia or transphobia while adding risks for those who cannot get married.

“The code does not break the chain of hate,” Hendrika Mayora Victoria Kelan, who is a provincial village official, told Reuters. “The state rules over ... people’s bedrooms too much.”

Government officials have said they hope police raids and finger-pointing by moral crusaders would be prevented by the limitations on who is allowed to report a possible offence.

“Other parties cannot report it, or even play judge,” Albert Aries, the spokesperson for a government taskforce on the law, said last month.

“So there will be no legal process without complaints from the rightful party, or those who are directly harmed.”

Officials of the law ministry did not respond to fresh requests for comment.