Indonesia's tourism recovery plans facing setback

JAKARTA (JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Indonesia's tourism recovery plans are facing a setback as governments around the world tighten border restrictions, disrupting international travel routes, in response to concerns over the emerging Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry said on Monday (Nov 29) it would re-evaluate Indonesia's international reopening plan by reviewing the list of countries allowed to open direct flights to certain provinces, citing Covid-19 spikes before and after the new variant was discovered.