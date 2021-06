JAKARTA - Plans by Indonesia's anti-graft watchdog to remove more than 50 of its graft investigators and personnel, while subjecting two dozen more to retraining, amounts to a "purge" aimed at weakening the once-vaunted agency, said one of its top investigators.

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) last month said 75 of its personnel had failed a tailor-made civics exam as part of an effort to fold the once independent body into the civil service under the auspices of the police.