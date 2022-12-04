Indonesia raises volcano warning to highest after Semeru erupts: Media

JAKARTA - Indonesian authorities raised the warning on Semeru volcano to the highest level on Sunday, Kompas TV reported, after an eruption spewed a column of ash high into the air.

The Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center (PVMBG) has “increased the status of Mount Semeru from... level three to level four. It means the danger has threatened the people’s settlement and the volcano’s activity has escalated”, spokesperson Hendra Gunawan told broadcaster Kompas TV.

The evacuation of people living near the volcano in East Java province has begun, a top regional administrator, Thoriqul Haq, told the broadcaster. “A lot of people have started to go down,” he said.

The volcano began erupting at 2.46am, Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency, BNPB, said in a statement. Videos posted on social media showed grey ash clouds in nearby areas.

The plume from the volcano reached a height of 15km, said Japan’s Meteorology Agency, which was monitoring for the possibility of a tsunami there.

“Japan’s weather agency warned that a tsunami could arrive at the islands of Miyako and Yaeyama in the southern prefecture of Okinawa,” Kyodo news agency reported.

BNPB did not immediately respond to Japan’s warning of tsunami risk.

No casualties or injuries were immediately reported after the eruption but Mr Gunawan warned nearby residents not to travel within 8km of the crater after the threat level was raised to four.

Mount Semeru last erupted exactly one year ago, killing at least 51 people. The disaster left entire streets filled with mud and ash, swallowing homes and vehicles, with nearly 10,000 people seeking refuge.

Sunday’s eruption at Mount Semeru on the eastern part of Java island, some 640km east of the capital Jakarta, follows a series of earthquakes on the west of the island, including one last month that killed more than 300 people.

“Most of the road accesses have been closed since this morning. Now its raining volcanic ash and it has covered the view of the mountain,” Bayu Deny Alfianto, a local volunteer told Reuters by phone.

Small eruptions are continuing and it is raining in the area, he said.