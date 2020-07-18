Indonesia's ruling party backs Jokowi's son as mayoral candidate

JAKARTA • Indonesia's ruling party yesterday nominated President Joko Widodo's eldest son as its mayoral candidate in an upcoming election in Central Java, marking the businessman's formal entry into politics.

Mr Gibran Rakabuming, 32, is paired with Mr Teguh Prakosa, a former lawmaker, for the Solo mayoral election scheduled for December, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, known as the PDI-P, said.

Mr Gibran, a catering businessman, was chosen over the incumbent deputy mayor, who was seen as a front runner for the nomination, local newspaper Kompas reported.

Mr Joko is serving his second and final five-year term after winning a landslide election last year.

The former furniture businessman started his political career from Solo as a mayor before being elected the governor of Jakarta.

The world's third-largest democracy has more than a dozen political parties and the President commands the support of almost 75 per cent of Parliament.

Mr Gibran thanked the party for the nomination and vowed to win the mayor's post for the party headed by former president Megawati Soekarnoputri.

Solo is considered a PDI-P bastion, and Gerindra and Golkar, the other leading political parties backing Mr Joko, have signalled their support for Mr Gibran.

The President's son-in-law, Mr Bobby Afif Nasution, is also seeking a nomination from one of the top political parties for the mayor's post in Medan in North Sumatra, kumparan.com reported.

More than 105 million voters are eligible to participate in the elections for the post of 270 governors, regents and mayors, according to official data.

BLOOMBERG