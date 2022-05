JAKARTA - Indonesia's presidential hopefuls seized on the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations last week to begin working the ground early before the 2024 election, taking the opportunity for political hobnobbing and informal canvassing among influential religious leaders and communities.

Among those out and about were poll front runners Gerindra party founder Prabowo Subianto, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo.