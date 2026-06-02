Indonesia’s Prabowo sacks head of free meal scheme

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Critics have called for Indonesia's free school meals programme to be suspended over hygiene concerns and accusations of corruption.

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JAKARTA - Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto on June 2 removed the head of the body responsible for his signature free school meals programme, which has been blighted by mass food poisonings and corruption claims.

The much-hyped billion-dollar scheme was the flagship policy of Prabowo’s 2024 election campaign.

The government says it has provided meals to more than 61 million people by March, but tens of thousands of people have fallen ill since the programme was launched in January 2025.

“The president has decided to make changes to the leadership of the National Nutrition Agency,” State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi told reporters in Jakarta, citing food quality among various concerns behind the move.

Critics have called for the programme to be suspended over hygiene concerns and accusations of corruption.

“The government will continue to ensure that throughout the ongoing evaluation process, all programmes of the National Nutrition Agency will continue to run as they should,” Prasetyo said.

Dadan Hindayana, an entomologist who led the agency since its inception, was replaced by his deputy, Nanik Sudaryati Deyang.

In May, anti-graft watchdog Indonesia Corruption Watch filed a complaint against Dadan citing alleged budget irregularities.

Dadan told Parliament in 2025 the programme was responsible for at least 11,000 poisoning cases, with over 600 people hospitalised.

Prabowo has also acknowledged problems and vowed to discipline anyone found guilty of wrongdoing.

More than 20 per cent of children in Indonesia are affected by stunting caused by severe malnutrition.

The government hoped the scheme would provide meals for at least 82.9 million children and pregnant and breastfeeding women – about one-third of the country’s population.

It was among the first budget items to be cut back as Jakarta moved to counter the economic impact of the Middle East war. AFP