Indonesia’s Prabowo nominates nephew as central bank deputy governor, sources say

Critics worry Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto may be taking a more direct control of monetary policy as he purses his ambitious economic targets.

JAKARTA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has nominated his nephew to join the central bank’s board of governors, his spokesperson said, amid growing concern about its independence as the government seeks more support for ambitious economic targets.

Investors have worried that independent monetary policymaking in South-east Asia’s largest economy might be under pressure as Mr Prabowo targets economic growth of 8 per cent by 2029, from about 5 per cent now.

Those fears grew after the Bank Indonesia (BI) unveiled a new burden-sharing deal in 2025 to fund some government programmes.

Mr Prabowo’s nephew, Mr Thomas Djiwandono, is one of three nominees whose names have been submitted to Parliament, presidential spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi told reporters, without identifying the others.

The nomination follows the resignation of central bank deputy governor Juda Agung, he added, well before the 2027 end of his tenure specified on the bank’s website.

Mr Djiwandono, Mr Agung, the central bank’s spokesman and chairman of a parliamentary panel overseeing assessments for top central bank leadership, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The rupiah extended losses on Jan 19 , after having traded at its weakest since April 2025 amid uncertainty from a new US tariff policy and concerns over Indonesia’s widening fiscal deficit.

The US-educated Mr Djiwandono will replace current BI board member Juda Agung, one of the sources added.

The central bank is set to hold its next monthly monetary policy review later this week.

Each member of the bank’s board, comprised of a governor and several deputy governors, has a voting right to decide key interest rate levels and determines BI’s policy.

Members are usually career central bankers, economists or former executives of commercial banks appointed by the president with parliamentary approval.

In 2025 , Mr Djiwandono attended at least one central bank monetary policy review as a representative of the finance minister, but did not have a right to vote.

The move comes as Parliament discusses a Bill with provisions to strengthen the central bank’s role in supporting economic growth. REUTERS