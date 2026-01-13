Straitstimes.com header logo

Indonesia’s Prabowo affirms commitment to new capital city in first visit as president

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

FILE PHOTO: View of the Presidential Palace in the planned new capital city of Nusantara, in East Kalimantan province, Indonesia, August 17, 2024. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

Analysts have said Mr Prabowo is unlikely to have the fiscal space to fund his key programmes while continuing to build Nusantara.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

JAKARTA - Indonesia’s Prabowo Subianto reiterated his commitment to a US$32 billion (S$41.16 billion) project to

build the country’s new capital city

as he made his first overnight stay there as president, the government said.

Questions about the fate of the

Nusantara capital city project

have lingered since Mr Prabowo took office in October 2024.

The project is a legacy of his predecessor, Mr Joko Widodo, who first announced his plan to move the capital 1,200km (745 miles) away from overcrowded and sinking Jakarta in Java island in 2019.

Construction of the city in a remote, south-eastern part of Borneo island only began in 2022 after delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Mr Widodo missed his target of moving the government by the end of his second and final term in 2024.

Analysts have said Mr Prabowo is unlikely to have the fiscal space to fund his key programmes while continuing to build Nusantara, which Mr Widodo had envisioned as a green, futuristic capital surrounded by forest.

Mr Prabowo’s visit, scheduled until Jan 13, “marks an important momentum for the journey to build the Nusantara capital city,” his office said in a statement late on Jan 12.

“President Prabowo’s presence in Nusantara demonstrates the government’s commitment to ensuring the development in the area proceeds according to plan and is sustainable,” it said.

The Nusantara National Capital Authority, which oversees the development, said in a separate statement that offices and supporting infrastructure for the executive branch were ready.

Construction was underway to meet a completion target of 2028 for buildings for the legislative and judicial branches of government, it said.

Mr Prabowo in 2024 approved a budget of 48.8 trillion rupiah (S$3.72 billion) for the project until 2029, only about 60 per cent of what Mr Widodo spent between 2022 and 2024.

Mr Prabowo’s government ran a budget deficit of 2.92 per cent of GDP in 2025, among the largest in two decades and close to a legal deficit ceiling of 3 per cent of GDP.

The Constitutional Court in 2025

halved the maximum duration of land rights

for investors in Nusantara, dealing another blow to the project. REUTERS

More on this topic
Indonesia’s delayed new capital risks becoming white elephant
Indonesian authorities downplay report of rampant prostitution in new capital Nusantara
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.