Indonesia’s poor maritime safety in spotlight following Labuan Bajo boat accident

Rescue team members search for passengers missing since the night of Dec 26.

JAKARTA – Marine safety oversight at Indonesia’s tourist destinations is under renewed scrutiny following a boat accident in Labuan Bajo last week that killed a Spanish tourist and left three others missing , intensifying calls for a comprehensive improvement of maritime safety standards.

Mr Siswanto Rusdi, director of the National Maritime Institute, said the recurring accidents involving tourist boats point to weak enforcement and poor oversight by maritime authorities.