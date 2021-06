JAKARTA - Thrice a week, Yogyakarta butcher Sudarman leaves his home at 2am and rides his motorbike to a slaughter house in Bantul regency. After getting the meat ready, he serves his customers in a nearby market from 6am to 10am.

Once or twice a week, the father of six, including a 11-month-old baby, also works as a livestock handler to earn extra income. When lucky, he can earn up to 2.3 million rupiah (S$215) a month from both jobs, nearly half of his pre-pandemic wage.