Indonesia’s plan for military training for civil servants draws mixed reactions

The Indonesian government plans to provide military training for thousands of civil servants.

JAKARTA - The Indonesian government’s plan to provide military training for thousands of civil servants has sparked mixed reactions among the public and analysts, with some praising the policy’s efficiency while others question its relevance amid evolving patterns of modern warfare.

Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin announced the plan during a national defence retreat for the Indonesian Journalists Association (PWI) over the weekend, saying that approximately 4,000 state civil apparatus (ASN) from ministries and government institutions in Jakarta will be trained to be military reservists.

