Indonesia’s narcotics agency seeks tighter vape control amid drug concerns

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Of over 300 vape liquid samples tested by the narcotics agency, 11 contained synthetic cannabinoids and 23 contained etomidate.

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s National Narcotics Agency (BNN) has proposed regulating a ban on vaporisers under the narcotics and psychotropics Bill, citing the discovery of illegal substances in several vape liquid samples, a move that has drawn pushback from industry players and vaping communities.

BNN head Suyudi Ario Seto told a hearing with House of Representatives Commission III overseeing law enforcement last week that vaporisers were increasingly being used to consume drugs.

The commission is currently deliberating the Bill as part of the 2026 National Legislative Programme (Prolegnas).

Of 341 vape liquid samples tested at BNN’s central laboratory, 11 were found to contain synthetic cannabinoids, 23 contained etomidate – an anaesthetic used in medical procedures – and one sample tested positive for methamphetamine.

Mr Suyudi said a ban would strengthen efforts to curb drug abuse, noting that etomidate has recently been classified as a class-2 narcotic, while synthetic cannabinoids and methamphetamine fall under the stricter class-1 category.

“If vaping as a medium for drug abuse is prohibited, then the circulation of etomidate can also be significantly reduced,” he said during the April 7 hearing

Under existing regulations, class-1 narcotics are prohibited for general use and allowed only for research because of their high addictive potential, while class-2 substances may be used as a last resort under strict medical supervision.

Mr Suyudi added that Indonesia should follow several neighbouring countries that have imposed vape bans as part of drug control measures.

“In facing this threat, we should emulate the firm stance taken by ASEAN countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei Darussalam and Laos, which have banned vapes,” he said.

Invoking scepticism

The proposal has received support from some health experts, including Indonesian Health Policy Chamber (RUKKI) chairman Mouhammad Bigwanto, who argued that vaporisers now pose not only public health risks but also broader safety concerns.

“This allows the government to take firm action without having to distinguish between safe and unsafe products, as seen in most ASEAN countries,” he told The Jakarta Post on April 8.

However, industry groups and vaping communities have pushed against it, warning of economic fallout.

The Indonesian Vape Workers Association said that while it acknowledges concerns over misuse, any ban must be based on robust data and a transparent process given its potential impact on legal businesses, including micro, small and medium enterprises, retailers and informal workers.

“If the ban is built on a one-sided narrative, it risks harming livelihoods rather than protecting the public,” the association’s chairman Agung Prasojo said previously, as quoted by Kompas.com

Opposition has also emerged in Batam, with the Indonesian Vapers Association in the region saying the BNN’s attempt to equate vaping with narcotics is unfounded.

“The focus should be on eradicating the drugs, not the device. If every tool that can be misused is banned, then cigarettes and even bottled water should also be prohibited,” the association’s spokesman Arief said.

Mr Arief added that vaping had become an alternative for some smokers, particularly younger users transitioning from conventional cigarettes, and warned that a ban could disrupt a growing small-business ecosystem.

“Many jobs have been created. If it is shut down, many people will be affected,” he said.

Member Abdullah of the overseeing commission said in a statement on April 10 that the proposal should be carefully examined before any decision is made to avoid potential economic impacts.

“There are many micro, small, and medium enterprises whose businesses depend on vape sales,” he said, stressing that the livelihoods of small businesses must be considered in the policy discussion.

He added that any proposal should also be accompanied by stronger efforts to eradicate drugs. THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK