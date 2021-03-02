Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash into sky

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano sent a cloud of hot ash as high as 3km (1.86 miles) on Tuesday (March 2), in its first big eruption since August last year.

Mount Sinabung's activity has increased since August last year and the alert for the volcano in North Sumatra province has been placed at second highest level.

No casualties were reported as official had earlier urged people to stay at least 3km from the crater, Indonesia's volcanological survey said on Twitter.

Videos on social media showed little panic among residents over the eruption, which sent a column of white ash into the blue sky.

Indonesia straddles the "Pacific ring of fire" with nearly 130 active volcanoes, more than any other country.

Sinabung had been inactive for centuries before it erupted again in 2010.