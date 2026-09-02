Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung eruption halts flights, thousands evacuated
- Mount Sinabung erupted on Aug 31, causing Kualanamu International Airport to close temporarily and cancel 21 flights due to volcanic ash hazards.
- Thousands of residents from nearby villages Payung and Kuta Tengah were evacuated to safer locations to prevent casualties.
- Authorities suspended physical learning in affected schools, deployed police personnel, and provided face masks and emergency support to residents.
AI generated
MEDAN – Kualanamu International Airport in Deli Serdang regency, North Sumatra, temporarily halted all flights following Mount Sinabung’s eruption on Aug 31, 100km from the airport.
State-owned air navigation provider AirNav Indonesia issued a Notice to Airmen informing of the temporary closure of the airport’s aerodrome on Aug 31 from 10.50am to 12.45pm. The closure was dynamic according to Mount Sinabung’s latest condition.