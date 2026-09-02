Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung eruption halts flights, thousands evacuated

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MEDAN – Kualanamu International Airport in Deli Serdang regency, North Sumatra, temporarily halted all flights following Mount Sinabung’s eruption on Aug 31, 100km from the airport.

State-owned air navigation provider AirNav Indonesia issued a Notice to Airme n in forming of the temporary closure of the airport’s aerodrome on Aug 31 from 10.50am to 12.45pm. The closure was dynamic according to Mount Sinabung’s latest condition.