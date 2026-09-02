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Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung eruption halts flights, thousands evacuated

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Mount Sinabung spewing ash and thick smoke on Sept 2.

Mount Sinabung spewing ash and thick smoke on Sept 2.

PHOTO: AFP

  • Mount Sinabung erupted on Aug 31, causing Kualanamu International Airport to close temporarily and cancel 21 flights due to volcanic ash hazards.
  • Thousands of residents from nearby villages Payung and Kuta Tengah were evacuated to safer locations to prevent casualties.
  • Authorities suspended physical learning in affected schools, deployed police personnel, and provided face masks and emergency support to residents.

AI generated

MEDAN – Kualanamu International Airport in Deli Serdang regency, North Sumatra, temporarily halted all flights following Mount Sinabung’s eruption on Aug 31, 100km from the airport.

State-owned air navigation provider AirNav Indonesia issued a Notice to Airmen informing of the temporary closure of the airport’s aerodrome on Aug 31 from 10.50am to 12.45pm. The closure was dynamic according to Mount Sinabung’s latest condition.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.