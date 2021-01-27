Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano erupts, spewing cloud of ash

Mount Merapi spewing rocks and ash in Yogyakarta on Jan 27, 2021.
Mount Merapi spewing rocks and ash in Yogyakarta on Jan 27, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Mount Merapi had spewed "quite intense" hot clouds at least 30 times since morning on Jan 27, 2021.
Mount Merapi had spewed "quite intense" hot clouds at least 30 times since morning on Jan 27, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    19 min ago

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano on Java island erupted on Wednesday (Jan 27), sending up a cloud of ash and prompting the authorities to warn of the risk of lava flows reaching roads, officials said.

The 2,963m-high Merapi is one of Indonesia's most active volcanoes and is already on the country's second-highest alert level.

Mr Kasbani, the head of Indonesia's volcanology and geological hazard mitigation centre, said Merapi had spewed "quite intense" hot clouds at least 30 times since Wednesday morning, and warned of a danger of lava cutting roads near the volcano.

Photographs shared on social media showed ash covering the homes of some nearby residents.

There were no immediate reports of damage, but some residents had chosen to leave their homes, said the local disaster mitigation agency.

Located on the so-called "Ring of Fire", Indonesia has more volcanoes than any other country and Merapi violently erupted in 2010, killing more than 350 people.

More on this topic

 
 

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

Topics: 