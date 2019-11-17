Indonesia's Mount Merapi spews 1,000m-high ash columns

JAKARTA (DPA) - Indonesia's volatile Mount Merapi volcano erupted on Sunday morning (Nov 17), spewing ash columns up to 1,000m into the sky, an official said.

The volcano's eruption occurred at 10.46am and lasted for 155 seconds, Mr Agus Wibowo, a spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), said in a statement.

The ash cloud from the eruption was blown west, sprinkling a thin layer of ash on some parts of the village of Banyubiru Dukun, located on the side of the mountain, Mr Agus said.

"The area within a 3km radius from the crater remains an exclusion zone. Residents are advised to remain cautious on risks of volcanic ash, hot clouds and explosive eruption," Mr Agus said.

Mount Merapi's last deadly eruption was in October 2016, when more than 340 people were killed and over 60,000 more were displaced.

It is one of the roughly 127 active volcanoes that dot the Indonesian archipelago.