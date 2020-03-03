Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts, spewing ash columns 6km into the air and prompting airport closure

JAKARTA - Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupted on Tuesday (March 3) morning, sending a column of steam and ash more than six kilometres into the air, prompting a flight warning.

The 2,968m-tall volcano, among the most active in the country, is located around 30km from the city of Yogyakarta in the country's most densely-populated island of Java.

The volcano had registered a string of eruptions in 2010, which killed more than 350 people and affected nearby regions in Central Java.

The Centre for Geological Disaster Technology Research and Development (BPPTKG) said on its Twitter account the eruption on Tuesday was recorded at 5.22am Jakarta time for 450 seconds, with ashfall seen within a 10km radius of the peak.

"Hot air clouds fell in the direction of Gendol River within a maximum distance of two kilometres," it said in its tweet.

However, the agency maintained the volcano's status at the "alert" level, or level two out of four levels. The status has not changed since May 2018.

Residents in the surrounding areas were advised against hiking and other activities within 3km of the peak.

In response to the code-red warning, state-owned air navigation company AirNav Indonesia announced its decision to shut the Adi Soemarmo airport.

"The airport's closure for civil aviation is caused by the ash from Mount Merapi," AirNav said in a statement.

News agency Antara reported that residents in nearby areas such as Selo district in Boyolali in Central Java continued with their daily activities, such as farming and attending schools, despite the eruption.

Klakah village chief Marwoto said thick smoke could be seen from his village which is close to Mount Merapi, forcing residents to move to the highest point in the village which was not affected by the ash.

"Residents remain alert although they are continuing with their activities as usual," he said.