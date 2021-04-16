Indonesia's Merapi still spewing lava and ash

Indonesia's most active volcano, Mount Merapi, has been spewing lava in recent days. On Tuesday, lava flowed 400m from the crater down the south-east side. The volcano, near Yogyakarta, also blasted lava 1km in a south-westerly direction and produced a large ash cloud the same day. Lava continued to flow from the crater on Wednesday. The country's geological agency warned that an eruption could send volcanic material as far as 3km, but maintained Merapi's alert status at the second-highest level.