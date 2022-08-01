Indonesia's inflation hits seven-year high on soaring food costs

Indonesia's inflation stood at 4.94 per cent, the highest since 2015. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
JAKARTA (BLOOMBERG) - Consumer prices in Indonesia rose by the fastest pace in nearly seven years in July, driven by stubbornly high food costs.

Inflation stood at 4.94 per cent, the highest since October 2015, the national statistics agency said on Monday (Aug 1).

It beat the median forecast of 4.82 per cent in a Bloomberg survey of analysts, and marked the second straight month that it's breached Bank Indonesia's 2 per cent to 4 per cent target.

This was largely driven by price increases for food items like red chilli, cooking oil and shallots amid unusual weather like heavier rainfall and supply chain bottlenecks. Volatile inflation accelerated further to 11.47 per cent in July, an eight-year peak, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Meanwhile core inflation - the metric watched by the central bank in deciding on its interest-rate policy - crept up to 2.86 per cent in July, still within the monetary authority's target. Bank Indonesia kept borrowing costs at record lows last month as it expects inflation to remain manageable.

PT Bank Danamon Indonesia maintains its view that the policy rate will be raised this quarter as core inflation has continued to pick up since October and is testing the 3 per cent threshold, said economist Wisnu Wardana.

Still, "if monetary policymakers hold up to their judgment on core inflation, there's a good chance that BI's key benchmark rate will remain unchanged this month".

