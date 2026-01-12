For subscribers
Indonesia’s Greater Jakarta grapples with waste crisis amid mounting rubbish and landfill leaks
JAKARTA – Indonesia’s Greater Jakarta continues to grapple with a waste crisis, with Jakarta and neighbouring Depok becoming the latest to report landfill leaks and collapses or overflowing of rubbish from disposal sites, prompting complaints from people living near the facilities over unmanaged waste.
Over the past few weeks, tonnes of garbage have been piling up at a dumpsite owned by the capital’s largest wholesale market Kramat Jati in East Jakarta.