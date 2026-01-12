Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Indonesia’s Greater Jakarta grapples with waste crisis amid mounting rubbish and landfill leaks

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Meanwhile, repeated avalanches of trash have occurred at the Bantar Gebang landfill in the past few months.

Repeated avalanches of garbage have occurred at the Bantar Gebang landfill in the past few months.

ST PHOTO: WAHYUDI SOERIAATMADJA

Follow topic:

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s Greater Jakarta continues to grapple with a waste crisis, with Jakarta and neighbouring Depok becoming the latest to report landfill leaks and collapses or overflowing of rubbish from disposal sites, prompting complaints from people living near the facilities over unmanaged waste.

Over the past few weeks, tonnes of garbage have been piling up at a dumpsite owned by the capital’s largest wholesale market Kramat Jati in East Jakarta.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.