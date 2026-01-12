Indonesia’s Greater Jakarta grapples with waste crisis amid mounting rubbish and landfill leaks

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Repeated avalanches of garbage have occurred at the Bantar Gebang landfill in the past few months.

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s Greater Jakarta continues to grapple with a waste crisis, with Jakarta and neighbouring Depok becoming the latest to report landfill leaks and collapses or overflowing of rubbish from disposal sites, prompting complaints from people living near the facilities over unmanaged waste.

Over the past few weeks, tonnes of garbage have been piling up at a dumpsite owned by the capital’s largest wholesale market Kramat Jati in East Jakarta.