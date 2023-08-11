Indonesia's gas ambition faces investor test with Shell, Chevron exits

JAKARTA - Indonesia hopes the recent exit of global giants Shell and Chevron from two long-delayed natural gas projects will jumpstart their development, as it races to more than double gas production by 2030.

The Masela and Indonesia Deepwater Development (IDD) projects, together estimated to cost US$27 billion (S$36 billion), are test cases for Indonesia to show its commitment to attracting oil and gas investment and reversing a decade-long output decline before climate change kills demand for its fossil fuels.

“Our window is short, we are competing with the energy transition,” said Mr Benny Lubiantara, a senior official at upstream regulator SKK Migas.

Key hurdles for the two projects include the country’s caps on domestic gas prices, limits on gas exports and the high costs for carbon capture and storage - required for new gas projects to help fight global warming.

Last month, Shell said it would sell its holding in the Masela project to Indonesia’s Pertamina and Malaysia’s Petronas, while Chevron agreed to sell its stake in the IDD project to Italy’s Eni.

The deals - three years after the two majors declared their intention to exit - clear the way for the government to negotiate fresh terms for Indonesia’s biggest gas projects after years of delay.

New investment is essential for the country to more than double its gas production to 12 billion cubic feet per day (340 million cubic metres per day) by 2030 to meet growing local demand.

Local gas demand is expected to jump 19 per cent from 2023 to 7.6 billion cubic feet per day in 2030, forecasts from think tank Institute for Essential Services Reform showed.

Without drastic changes to attract investment, Indonesia will become a net gas importer by 2040, said Mr Andrew Harwood, a research director at consultants Wood Mackenzie.

“If it can move projects like IDD and like Masela forward, there is the potential it can remain a net exporter,” he said.

New terms needed

Once one of the world’s top five liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporters, Indonesia’s LNG exports have halved in the past decade, Kpler data showed.

The country has not approved a major oil or gas project since 2016 - the expansion of BP’s Tangguh LNG plant.

The complexity of Indonesia’s fiscal terms has long hampered investment. For example, the government determines the revenue split only after a development plan is submitted, which makes it challenging for investors to assess potential risks and returns, Indonesia Petroleum Association and Wood Mackenzie said in a joint report.