Indonesia's first three patients find new resilience after online abuse

Ms Sita Tyasutami had a high fever, dry cough and nausea on Feb 17. Later that week, when her mother Maria Darmaningsih felt feverish, weak and dizzy, they both finally went to a hospital in Depok on the outskirts of Jakarta.

Ms Sita was diagnosed with bronchopneumonia and her mother with typhoid fever. She asked for a coronavirus test, but the health facility could not do it.

When she learnt from a friend that a Japanese woman, who was at the same dance events she went to in mid-February in Jakarta, had tested positive for the virus in Malaysia, Ms Sita reported to the hospital and insisted on a test.

She and her mother were then transferred to Jakarta's Sulianti Saroso Infectious Disease Hospital on March 1.

While Ms Sita and Ms Maria, a dance professor at the Jakarta Institute of Arts, were awaiting the test results the next day, Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced the country's first two confirmed cases - a 31-year-old woman and her 64-year-old mother. They were said to have contracted the virus after contact with a Japanese national.

Ms Sita, an independent performing arts manager, tried to find out if there were other patients that Mr Joko could have been referring to, but learnt that they were the only ones at the hospital.

Their initials, medical records and home address were soon leaked through WhatsApp.

A picture of Ms Sita in a feathered Brazilian samba bikini also circulated on WhatsApp groups, triggering assumptions that she was a "rent dancer", who contracted the virus from a foreign male client.

A campaign of blaming and shaming began, and Ms Sita started getting hundreds of messages on her phone and on social media.

"After my identity was revealed, netizens cursed me and the stigma made me very stressed," she said.

"I began to cry when the news about me and my mum quickly spread. I saw on TV (that the) media (had) flocked to our house, marked with a police line, and that caused a mental breakdown."

Ms Sita's elder sister Ratri Anindyajati, 33, later joined her family in isolation at the hospital after also testing positive. She became known as Case 3.

"It's related to gender bias in our society. We're women and we are connected to the dance scene and industry. The patriarchs and conservatives see us as an easy target," Ms Ratri noted.

Ms Maria, while struggling with her own stress, tried to soothe Ms Sita and encouraged her to ignore the thousands of messages on her phone and social media accounts.

"I once yelled at her, 'Stop crying. You must focus on increasing your immunity. You are not like what the people say'," said the mother of three and a recipient of France's Chevalier de L'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Order of Arts and Letters) in 2018 for her longstanding dedication to dance.

Ms Ratri, a Vienna-based independent arts producer who arrived in Indonesia in mid-February for a holiday, had the mildest symptoms. She asked her mother and sister to post positive messages on social media to counter negative remarks about their illness.

Ms Sita sang and did some light exercises, as did Ms Ratri, while Ms Maria danced and painted to calm herself while listening to music by Erik Satie and Chopin.

The sisters were released from the hospital on March 13, and their mother three days later, and they made a TV appearance with Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto.

This triggered a "second wave of hate speech".

Ms Sita woke up the next day to hundreds of negative comments on her social media account and even death threats. Some of her old pictures in sexy dance costumes were dug up and disseminated.

"They called me a whore. They called me a dancer paid to play in a coronavirus soap opera," she said. "Some of them hoped that we 'coronavirus artists' would die."

Ms Ratri received similarly angry messages: "There were people who didn't believe that we were really sick, and said we were a set-up and the government's minions."

The trio have gained new resilience and purpose through their suffering and distress.

Ms Sita set up an online dance course platform for fellow dancers affected by the virus, and spoke about her trauma at the launch of government-backed counselling services late last month.

Ms Ratri has donated blood for convalescent plasma therapy and research on vaccines to help fight the disease that has killed more than 1,100 of her countrymen and infected more than 17,000.

Ms Maria and her two daughters, have collected funds for care packages for medical staff. "When (our illness) was announced, I thought it would be the end of my life. Everything important to me - career, beauty, wealth - suddenly didn't matter any more," she said. "I feel like I am now given a second chance in my life, and I really want to always share (with others)."