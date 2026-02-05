Indonesia’s F-15 fighter jet deal falls through after years of talks

JAKARTA – Indonesia has failed to realise its plan to acquire F-15EX fighter jets from United States aircraft manufacturer Boeing, ending a prominent defence procurement deal aimed to modernise the country’s military equipment that has stagnated for years.

An official from the manufacturer confirmed on Feb 3 that Boeing is no longer continuing the sale of the fighter jets to Indonesia, nearly three years after the government signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to acquire 24 F-15EXs in 2023.