Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Indonesia’s F-15 fighter jet deal falls through after years of talks

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto had called the F-15 fighter jets a "state-of-the-art fighter".

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto had called the F-15 fighter jets a "state-of-the-art fighter".

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge

JAKARTA – Indonesia has failed to realise its plan to acquire F-15EX fighter jets from United States aircraft manufacturer Boeing, ending a prominent defence procurement deal aimed to modernise the country’s military equipment that has stagnated for years.

An official from the manufacturer confirmed on Feb 3 that Boeing is no longer continuing the sale of the fighter jets to Indonesia, nearly three years after the government signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to acquire 24 F-15EXs in 2023.

See more on

Indonesia

Defence and military

Military planes

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.