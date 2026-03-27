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Smoke is seen billowing in the background while grass dries out at a forest and land fire location in Berakit village in Bintan Regency, Riau Islands.

JAKARTA - Forest and land fires are still raging in Bintan regency, Riau Islands, as the regency administration declares an emergency, while in neighboring Riau province, Dumai city and Pelalawan regency are still fighting to extinguish fires.

Bintan declared a forest fire emergency response on March 25 for the next 14 days as fires continue to consume the remaining trees and grass along the Tanjungpinang-Tanjung Uban highway in Berakit village.

While the blaze is already contained, the land is scorched and blackened with smoke seen to be rising.

Bintan Regent Roby Kurniawan said the decision to declare an emergency was taken after a significant spike in the number of forest and land fires.

The prolonged dry season has exacerbated the situation, triggering a drought in various areas.

“The emergency status was declared because of increased forest and land fires and drought in almost all of Bintan territory,” he said while presiding over a meeting at his office on March 25.

The regency administration recorded 317 individual fires from January until March with a total area of 251ha.

Of the 10 districts in Bintan, four have the majority of the fires, East Bintan has 81 fires, followed by Toapaya with 68, Gunung Kijang with 64 and North Bintan with 60.

In Berakit village, workers from a telecommunication firm were seen replacing burned fiber optic cable around a tower on a scorched piece of land. Google Maps is also issuing a warning for motorists using the highway, saying the highway may be impacted by the forest fires in the area.

Mr Suhardi, a resident living near the fire location said the land was usually covered in twigs and dead, dry grass, which were easily flammable during the dry season.

“The fire started a week ago, now the embers remain,” he said.

The fire is a threat to Berakit village, a tourism village with several resorts along the highway, especially in the East Coast Tourism Area.

The area is connected to the upscale Lagoi Integrated Tourism Area, at 35km and Tanjungpinang city at of 27km.

The area is popular with both domestic visitors and foreign tourists looking to enjoy white sandy beaches facing the South China Sea during weekends and in holiday seasons, such as Idul Fitri.

In addition to declaring the emergency, Mr Roby also told all agencies to strengthen prevention measures and increase patrols in vulnerable areas. He also called on residents to take an active role by immediately reporting if they discover anyone engaging in burning activities.

Meanwhile, the drought has also led to reduced raw water supply. Province-owned tap water company PDAM Tirta Kepri reports that water levels have decreased significantly at four dams it manages.

Mr Roby said PDAM would maintain a clean water supply by opening drainage to increase the dams’ water volumes.

Bintan regency administration performed an Istisqo’ (prayer for rain) on March 26 in an effort to reduce drought caused by the dry season and climatic conditions.

Blanketed by smoke In neighboring Riau province, at least 120ha of peatland in Tanjung Palas and Mundam sub-districts in Dumai were burned, sending thick smoke over several areas in the city, not only affecting public health but also reducing visibility for motorists.

Dumai Deputy Mayor Sugiyarto called on residents to remain vigilant for the smoke hazard. “Residents should reduce outdoor activities and wear a mask when going outside to prevent respiratory and other health problems,” he said on March 24. He said a joint team was currently working to extinguish the fires.

“The fires are being extinguished by multiple parties, from the Dumai Disaster Mitigation Agency, the military and police, Manggala Agni forest firefighters and volunteers from the public,” he said. “These efforts are constrained by limited water sources and the hot weather.”

Mr Sugiyarto hoped the fires could be brought under control soon because Dumai is located on the shore of the Malacca Strait, and smoke could be carried by the wind to neighbouring countries.

In Pelalawan regency, a fire that broke out on land owned by Riau Tani Berkah Sejahtera (RTBS) cooperative in Merbau village, Bunut district, 13 days ago has not been fully extinguished.

“Fire burned most of the cooperative’s land, which had been planted with palm oil trees,” Pelalawan Police chief spokesman Thomas Bernandes Siahaan said. “Smoke still appeared to be rising from the peatland as of the third day of Idul Fitri.”

He said a joint team consisting of personnel from the military, police, fire units from forestry firm PT Arara Abadi and RTBS employees were still watering the fire location.

“Some 25 personnel are spraying water using two Mini Striker water pumps, one Robin power generator, one double cabin pickup truck and an excavator,” he said.

Mr Thomas said the joint team had limited sources of water to spray on the burned land. “The peatland area is drying up due to the dry season, there is no water,” he said. “The fire, however, has been extinguished and only the smoke remains. The personnel are working on it.”

Another joint team is trying to extinguish a fire in Pulau Muda village, Teluk Meranti district, which was spreading to Parit Sri Mawar and Parit Bugis, burning a total of 20ha of land.

“The forest fire has been raging for two weeks and keeps spreading, getting nearer to the village access road,” Pulau Muda village chief Andika said. “A team has been deployed since the second day of Idul Fitri to prevent the fire from spreading further.”

He said Arara Abadi had deployed heavy equipment to make fire barriers and water ponds because of the scarcity of fire sources. He added that villages around the fire location were blanketed by suffocating smoke. THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK