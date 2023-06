Indonesia's Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts, spews huge ash column

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s Anak Krakatoa volcano erupted on Friday, belching a column of ash more than 3km into the sky, officials said.

The volcanic island emerged from the sea at the beginning of the last century from the crater formed after the 1883 eruption of Mount Krakatoa – one of the deadliest and most destructive in history.

Anak Krakatoa, which means “Child of Krakatoa”, spewed thick ash over the strait that separates the islands of Java and Sumatra.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties after the eruption at 8.46am (9.46am Singapore time).

“The height of the eruption column was observed to be 3,000m above the summit,” Mr Deny Mardiono, an official from the Krakatoa monitoring station, said in a press release.

“The ash column was observed to be grey to black with thick intensity to the south-west.”

He warned the public not to carry out activities within a 5km radius of the volcano’s crater.

Anak Krakatoa’s status was at the second-highest warning level after authorities raised it in 2022 following a sharp rise in volcanic activity.

Its crater partly collapsed in 2018 when a major eruption sent huge chunks sliding into the ocean, triggering a tsunami that killed more than 400 people and injured thousands.

Indonesia, a South-east Asian archipelago nation, sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where the meeting of continental plates causes high volcanic and seismic activity.

The country has nearly 130 active volcanoes. AFP