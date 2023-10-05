Indonesia's agriculture minister resigns

JAKARTA - Indonesia’s agriculture minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo said on Thursday he had submitted his resignation to President Joko Widodo, amid an investigation by the country’s anti-graft agency.

His resignation comes after the agency, known as KPK, said it is investigating the cabinet minister over his alleged involvement in a graft case.

KPK said this week it found billions of rupiah in cash after raiding his ministry and residence. KPK has not explained in detail the case involving Mr Syahrul.

Mr Syahrul told reporters he had offered his resignation to the President’s office.

“The reason why I’m resigning is because of a legal process that I’m going through and have to deal with seriously,” he said, urging people to presume his innocence.

KPK has not publicly named him a suspect.

A KPK spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If named a suspect, Mr Syahrul becomes the sixth minister in Mr Jokowi’s administration to be charged with corruption.

In May, investigators with the Attorney-General’s office arrested then-communications minister Johnny G. Plate on corruption charges for his involvement in a communications tower project. REUTERS

