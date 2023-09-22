Indonesia's 2024 elections could spur deforestation, environmentalists warn

KUALA LUMPUR - Indonesia’s elections next year are likely to spur deforestation as politicians seek campaign funds from businesses in return for easier access to rich natural resources, environmentalists say.

The South-east Asian nation, the world’s third-largest democracy, will hold a general election on Feb 14, with regional polls planned for later in 2024.

“Next year’s election is pivotal for Indonesia to determine the fate of the richest and most biodiverse forests in the world,” said Ms Annisa Rahmawati, a board member at Indonesian conservation group Satya Bumi.

She and other experts fear the soaring costs of campaigns - and little oversight of spending - will undercut rainforest protection.

Dr Ward Berenschot, a professor in comparative political anthropology at the University of Amsterdam, said election campaigns in Indonesia are so expensive that politicians from local to national levels have developed “very close ties” with natural resource companies to help finance their ambitions.

“Measures to protect forests have been under pressure because helping campaign donors, or sometimes even family companies, to sidestep or circumvent (them) has been a way to fund campaigns,” said Prof Berenschot, who has researched the issue.

Nature-rich Indonesia has a third of the world’s rainforests, but large areas have been cleared in recent decades due to the expansion of crops like palm oil, as well as mining, pulp and paper expansion, and urbanisation.

Trees suck up planet-warming carbon dioxide to grow, but release it when they rot or are burned. Land use change, mainly deforestation, accounts for about 10 per cent-20 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Indonesia’s deforestation rates have slowed in recent years - helped by stricter policies and forest fire controls - but the South-east Asian nation was still ranked fourth globally for primary tropical forest loss in 2022 by the nonprofit World Resources Institute.

Vote-buying widespread despite crackdowns

Vote-buying has become common in Indonesia’s national elections over the last 25 years, despite crackdowns by the state corruption watchdog. A 2017 poll estimated that a third of voters are impacted by the practice.

After the presidential election in 2019, runner-up Prabowo Subianto - now the defence minister - initially refused to accept the result, with his party citing fraud that included vote-buying. The Constitutional Court dismissed his objections.

With current President Joko Widodo’s second and final term due to end, candidates for next year’s presidential elections include Prabowo, Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo and former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan.