Indonesian residents search charred homes after fuel depot fire kills 17

JAKARTA – Residents searched through the remains of their charred homes on Saturday after a fuel storage depot fire in Jakarta left at least 17 people, including two children, dead.

Three people were still missing after Friday night’s blaze at state energy firm Pertamina’s Plumpang depot in north Jakarta.

Indonesian officials on Saturday called for an audit of “all fuel facilities and infrastructures” in the country.

Sixty people were injured, with many severely burned, while hundreds more living in residential areas near the depot had to be evacuated.

“It started with a very strong smell. It was so strong that we could hardly breathe,” Mr Swastono Aji told AFP.

“Then we were leaving this area when we suddenly heard a very loud explosion.”

Vice-President Ma’ruf Amin visited the scene on Saturday and confirmed that 17 people were killed and 60 more injured.

He suggested the depot should be moved away from residential neighbourhoods.

“I hope this depot can be relocated... so it will be safer and this area will be rearranged so it meets the requirements of a proper neighbourhood in the capital,” he told reporters.

National Police Chief Listyo Sigit, also speaking at the site, said at least three people were still missing.

Top officials have called for a probe into the fire’s cause and an audit of the country’s energy facilities after several recent blazes.

“After we had multiple fires... it is clear that we must audit all fuel facilities and infrastructures, especially tanks and refineries,” Mr Sugeng Suparwoto, head of the Parliament’s energy commission, told local broadcaster Metro TV on Saturday.