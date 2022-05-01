Indonesians rejoice as they celebrate with families again

Three years of waiting for a family reunion during Hari Raya Aidilfitri have finally ended for Indonesian housewife Alnuria Titania and her husband Dony Setyo Prasojo, 32, who works in a textile company.

Last Tuesday, with two young children in tow and gifts of chocolate and peanut cookies packed, they boarded a train from Jakarta's Pasar Senen railway station headed for Bojonegoro, in East Java province, for an eight-day holiday with "a hundred" family members and friends. Most of them last met three years ago, in 2019.