Indonesians mourn governor's son found dead in Swiss river

BANDUNG (AFP) - Tens of thousands of people filled streets in the city of Bandung on Monday (June 13) to mourn a governor's son, who was found dead in a Swiss river last week after a search that captivated Indonesia.

The disappearance of Emmeril "Eril" Kahn Mumtadz last month gained national attention, with Indonesians posting images and videos online of the eldest son of Ridwan Kamil, the governor of Indonesia's most populous province West Java.

The 22-year-old disappeared in the Swiss capital Bern's Aare River on May 26 while swimming with his sister and friends.

Swiss authorities retrieved his body from a dam after a 12-day search and repatriated it to Indonesia on Sunday.

Massive crowds gathered Monday in Bandung, the capital of West Java, to bid goodbye to the politician's son ahead of a burial broadcast on national television, where sobbing mourners were seen waving to his family as they travelled to a cemetery alongside his body.