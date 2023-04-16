Indonesians head online for Hari Raya shopping

Three years of the Covid-19 pandemic have pushed many Indonesian businesses to go online, including those catering to Hari Raya shoppers. ST’s correspondents in Jakarta go e-shopping to see what’s available, and find themselves spoilt for choice.
E-commerce businesses continue to flourish even with Covid-19 curbs eased
Indonesia is in a shopping frenzy with just a week to go before Hari Raya Aidilfitri, people are flocking online to buy ketupat rice cakes, decorative ornaments and festive clothes.
The lifting of Covid-19 curbs in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country have allowed crowds to return to brick and mortar stores and over 120 million people to travel to their hometowns in the annual mudik exodus.
Tucking into traditional festive fare delivered to the doorstep
Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which will fall on April 22, seemingly came early last week for me and some friends as we broke our Ramadan fast with traditional festive food ordered on Indonesia’s popular online shopping app Tokopedia.
For 485,000 rupiah (S$45), our fast turned into a feast as the three of us tucked into a “small portion size for five” of ketupat rice cakes, beef rendang, opor chicken stew and mixed potato sambal goreng.
Dressing up to look like a million bucks for much less, thanks to rental apps
The season of Aidilfitri, more popularly known as Lebaran in Indonesia, is less than a week away, and with it comes the perennial question of what to wear.
Muslims are encouraged to observe the festivities in attire to suit the occasion, and many buy multiple new outfits. My wife and I typically enjoy shopping for festive clothes, but this year it’s a bit tricky.
How about a hot date to impress friends?
In Indonesia, it is practically a modern tradition for people to show up at Hari Raya Aidilfitri gatherings flaunting something new. For men these usually means a fast car or the latest gadget, while women parade jewellery.
Less usual, however, would be turning up with an attractive new boyfriend or girlfriend whom, unbeknownst to your friends, you’re paying by the hour.