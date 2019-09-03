Indonesians' fun with German firm's phallic name lights up Internet

JAKARTA (DPA) - A small German corporate management company has become an online sensation in Indonesia for its phallic name.

The Facebook page of Kontool, which is spelled in a similar way to an Indonesian slang word for penis, kontol, has been flooded with cheeky comments from Indonesians who find the name funny.

"Your company should come to Indonesia. I think kontool is very popular here, and I think most people here would love your product," a Facebook user wrote.

Kontool was a trending topic on Indonesian Twitter on Tuesday (Sept 3) and viva.co.id, a major news website in the country, is running with the headline: "Do you like Kontool? Thank you Indonesia" in a story that also delves into the company's history.

"Many successes for your company! Hope KONTOOL Grow BIGGER, LONGER and BETTER!" one Twitter user said.

The company, which is located outside of Berlin, said it found out the meaning of the name in the Indonesian language after becoming a viral phenomenon.

"When we will come with our product to your market... I think we have to find a new name... but first we have to conquer the German market," the German company wrote in English.

The company's Facebook page later posted a new slogan for the company, "Bigger and Stronger", and directed Indonesians to a merchandise shop selling T-shirts, cups and bags that it said was created overnight.

"A lot of people asked about merchandising products of Kontool. For you we build up an Internet shop overnight. If you love Kontool, like we do, you can order a funny T-shirt with 'I love Kontool'."