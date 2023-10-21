Indonesians adapt to soaring rice prices with smaller portions on plates and lower-quality grains

JAKARTA – Indonesia is reeling from the spike in rice prices that hit a record high in October, with food stalls and households forced to serve smaller rice portions on plates and buying lower-quality grain.

The medium-grade rice price on Oct 16 reached a record high of 13,910 rupiah (S$1.2) per kilogram, a spike of 20 per cent from January.

This has forced Jakarta food stall owner Dalmus to reduce by about one-third the portion of rice he put on his customers’ plates in the last two months.

“It is very hard for me to increase meal prices. My customers will certainly turn away,” the 45-year-old father of two told The Straits Times. “Reducing one-third of the rice portion is not too much or too little. The meal still makes them full.”

Surging food prices will be a key issue that Indonesia’s presidential candidates will address in their campaign ahead of the Feb 14, 2024, election.

More than a hundred construction workers, delivery couriers, motorbike taxi drivers and other low-wage labourers flock daily to Mr Dalmus’ two food stalls in West Jakarta, spending between 10,000 and 12,000 rupiah each for rice, egg and vegetables.

Mr Dalmus, who goes by one name, has also replaced medium-grade rice, whose price has climbed from 570,000 rupiah per 50kg sack to 700,000 rupiah – a 23 per cent hike from August – with lower-grade rice sold at 650,000 rupiah.

Still, he said his daily sales have declined by 20 per cent to 2 million rupiah.

“Some customers buy only cooked dishes. They cook rice on their own,” Mr Dalmus said. “It is very tough. I manage to get only a little profit.”