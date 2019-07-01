Indonesian V-P candidate Sandiaga Uno congratulates President Joko Widodo and his running mate

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Indonesia's vice-presidential candidate Sandiaga Uno has congratulated President Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin for winning the 2019 presidential election in a video uploaded on Instagram.

"Congratulations (to Jokowi and Ma'ruf Amin). I wish Pak Jokowi and Pak Ma'ruf Amin great endeavours ahead and to keep striving to achieve social justice for all Indonesians," he said in the video posted on his account on Sunday (June 30).

Indonesia's general election commission (KPU) on Sunday officially declared Mr Joko and Dr Ma'ruf the winners of the April 17 presidential election.

It came after the country's Constitutional Court ruled last Thursday to uphold the results of the presidential election that handed Mr Joko a second term, dismissing a challenge by presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto and his running mate, Mr Sandiaga, who had claimed they were robbed of a victory. The court's decision is final and binding.

In the video, Mr Sandiaga acknowledged the fact that in every election, there must be a winner and a loser. While losing the election was saddening, he asked all Indonesians, including his voters, to see the situation as evidence of their devotion and sincerity to the nation.

"We understand that those who have not been elected, or who are not declared winners, will certainly feel disappointed... Because we really want to play a role in building and advancing the nation, it is only natural that we are disappointed," he said in a message accompanying the video.

"I am asking (all of you) to keep in mind the positive energy and that noble purpose. Our endeavour shall continue," he said in the six-minute video.

Mr Sandiaga reminded his voters and others that doing good for the nation should not be limited to taking on government roles.

"The struggle to advance the nation and the state does not always have to be done from within the government structure," he said.

"After this (ruling), I hope all elements (in Indonesia) reunite, work side by side to bring Indonesia forward," he said. "Differences in political views should not separate us."

Disappointments, he added, should not stop citizens from advancing the nation's interests.

Mr Sandiaga's running mate, former general Prabowo Subianto, has yet to publicly congratulate Mr Joko and Dr Ma'ruf, as of Monday afternoon.