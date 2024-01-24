Indonesian V-P candidate Mahfud MD to leave Cabinet post before election

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s vice-presidential hopeful Mahfud MD said he plans to quit his role as a senior minister, less than a month away from elections, to prevent any conflict of interest.

Chief Security Minister Mahfud, who is the running mate of former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo in the Feb 14 elections, said he is just waiting for the right time to submit his resignation.

His decision follows Mr Ganjar’s call for candidates to relieve their government roles to avoid the abuse of power in their bid.

There is no requirement to do so under current regulations issued by President Joko Widodo, whose eldest son is contesting as Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto’s running mate.

Some 204 million Indonesians will cast their ballots in February to elect a new leader to succeed Mr Widodo, better known as Jokowi, as he finishes his second and last five-year term in October.

Calls for election candidates to resign mounted in recent weeks amid concern some officials and institutions are backing a particular candidate at various occasions.

This is despite calls by Mr Widodo that the government, as well as military and police forces, must remain neutral. BLOOMBERG