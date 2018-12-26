Indonesian tsunami: Torrential rains pound villages, hampering aid efforts in coastal areas around Sunda Strait

CARITA (BANTEN PROVINCE) - On the 14th anniversary of the Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami that hit Aceh, Indonesia is reeling from the destruction wreaked by a volcano-triggered tsunami which left more than 400 people killed in Banten province.

The coastal villages which bore the wrath of Mother Nature experienced hours of torrential downpours on Wednesday morning (Dec 26), amid fears that continued volcanic eruptions of Anak Krakatau, or "Child of Krakatau", could trigger a new tsunami.

An eruption at the rumbling Anak Krakatau volcano in the Sunda Strait had caused a section of the crater to collapse and slide into the ocean, displacing a large volume of water and triggering giant waves as high as 3m last Saturday (Dec 22).

On Tuesday, a fresh eruption at the Anak Krakatau volcano sent residents fleeing from coastline areas. Locals and officials alike in Sumur, among the areas worst hit by the tsunami, scrambled for higher ground after hearing a booming sound at about 2.40pm local time.

The head of Indonesia's geology agency, Mr Rudi Suhendar, said in a message reply to The Straits Times on Tuesday night that between noon and 6pm on Tuesday, the agency's monitoring post near Anak Krakatau volcano detected continued tremors and recorded boom sounds.

The chief of Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), Ms Dwikorita Karnawati, on Tuesday appealed to residents in the regions around the Sunda Strait to remain vigilant.

"This is not to say it's an emergency situation, but... we ask people not to be within 500m or 1km from the beach," said Ms Dwikorita.



A boy holding a keyboard as he stands among debris at a sub regency in Banten, Indonesia, following the tsunami. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



She warned that the current "extreme weather and high tides", coupled with Anak Krakatau's continued tremors, could potentially trigger another tsunami.

The latest death toll stood at 429, with 1,485 people injured and another 154 still missing.

Compounding the misery of the coastal villagers, the rains on Wednesday were much heavier than the day before and the sea was still experiencing high tide and strong waves, hampering search and rescue efforts and delaying aid deliveries to isolated villages and evacuation shelters in the affected areas.

"Our teams are seeing many broken bones and broken homes, and people who are very shaken," Mr Arifin Hadi, head of disaster management at the Indonesian Red Cross, told Agence France-Presse.

"Indonesians have withstood a string of disasters this year, and with them so much loss and misery."

Hundreds of residents still stranded on tiny islands in the Sunda Strait, which separates Java and Sumatra, will be airlifted or taken by boat to shelters, the agency said.

The disaster agency said it has dispatched helicopters to drop supplies into a handful of hard-to-reach communities along the coastlines of western Java and south Sumatra.

Sergeant Agus Yusuf, a military intelligence officer tasked with keeping order at several villages along the Anyer beach, told The Straits Times that talk of rising sea levels and that the Anak Krakatau volcano may erupt again have caused jitters among the residents.

"More residents since last night have panicked. They are worried that sea water could rise again. You can see houses here are temporarily deserted," he said.

As this reporter and fellow photojournalist Kelvin Chng travelled along the Anyer beach on Wedneday (Dec 26), we found that many coastal villages which overlooked the Sunda Strait have turned ghost towns after residents fled their homes for higher ground.

A few hundred people were seeking shelter at a guesthouse in the Pasauran village when The Straits Times visited on Wednesday.

Former massage therapist Sarinah, 70, would return to her still intact home once a day to take a shower before returning to the shelter.

When asked why she was at the evacuation shelter, she replied: "I don't want to die."

For seven-year-old Wati, she and her family will call the make-shift evacuation shelter home in the coming days, if not weeks.

Wati's family now faces an uncertain future because her fisherman father's boat had been badly damaged when giant waves slammed into their village on Saturday.

Wati's mother, who identified herself only as Sani, said most of the fishing boats had either broken apart, suffered major cracks or had gone missing.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea amid the rough waves.

Survivors told reporters the giant waves struck without warning last Saturday night.

The current tsunami warning system put in place after the 2004 disaster has been set up to monitor earthquakes, but not undersea landslides and volcanic eruptions.

A government agency told the BBC that it will build a new warning system capable of detecting tsunamis caused by undersea landslides.

Installation of the new structure of buoys would start next year, Mr Iyan Turyana, a spokesman for the Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology, told the BBC's Indonesian service.

Last Saturday's natural disaster, the third major one after a series of powerful earthquakes on the island of Lombok in July and August and a quake-tsunami in September that killed around 2,200 people in Palu on Sulawesi island, was exacerbated by an abnormally high tide because of the full moon and heavy downpours as the January peak of the rainy season approaches.

Fourteen years ago, in 2004, a 9.1-magnitude earthquake in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Aceh struck the province on Boxing Day, unleashing killer waves that left 226,000 killed in Indonesia, India, Thailand and Sri Lanka.

Indonesia's Aceh province was the worst-affected region, accounting for more than half of the casualties.

Thousands were expected to pray for loved ones at mass graves and mosques in the province to mark the 14th anniversary of that Boxing Day tsunami.