For subscribers
Indonesian teen killed during police response to street game
Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments
An 18-year-old boy was pronounced dead after being shot during an incident on Jalan Toddopuli Raya, Panakkukang district in Makassar, South Sulawesi, on the morning of March 1, Indonesian police said.
According to Makassar police chief senior commissioner Arya Perdana, an officer from the Panakkukang district, identified only as first police inspector N., responded to reports of a group of youth playing with toy water gel blasters in the street, which residents said was disrupting traffic.