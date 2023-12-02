Indonesian student gives birth during an exam in school

An Indonesian high school student gave birth to a baby while sitting for an exam in school, shocking teachers and her fellow students, reported Indonesian media.

Teacher Muhammad Nurchalid, who was supervising the exam on Nov 30, said there were no indication that the student was about to go into labour.

“The atmosphere in the classroom was normal; there were no signs that the student was about to give birth,” Detikcom quoted him as saying on Dec 1.

He said not long after that, he heard a commotion. He warned the students to keep quiet, and that was when he heard the baby crying.

“I looked and saw one of the students was sitting and holding a baby,” national newspaper Kompas quoted him as saying, adding that there was blood on the floor.

He immediately contacted a female teacher, and the student and her baby girl was sent to a community health centre for further treatment.

The student was then taken to hospital due to complications related to the birth. The baby was brought home by her family.

Detikcom reported that everyone, including the student’s family, was shocked by the incident as there were no signs that she was pregnant.

The headmaster of the school, Mr Sukardi, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, said the student did not take medical leave or miss any classes throughout her pregnancy.

“Even her sports teacher said she had continued to participate in sporting activities like any other student,” he told Detikcom.