Indonesian rescuers race to find 10 missing after Mount Marapi eruption as death toll rises to 13

AGAM, Indonesia - Hundreds of Indonesian rescuers were racing on Dec 5 to find 10 hikers who went missing after a volcanic eruption killed 13 people.

The dead hikers were found on Dec 4 near the crater of Mount Marapi on the island of Sumatra, with rescue officials announcing 11 deaths the same day and two more on Dec 5.

Others were found alive and carried down the mountain in arduous rescue efforts hampered by further eruptions and bad weather.

The volcano spewed an ash tower 3,000m – taller than the volcano itself – into the sky on Dec 3.

“The total number of people who have died is currently 13 people. The 10 missing hikers are still being searched,” Mr Abdul Malik, head of Padang Search and Rescue Agency told AFP, adding that the bodies of the two additional dead hikers were found late on Dec 4.

Five of the dead had been brought down the mountain for identification, while eight bodies had been found and were being brought down in body bags, he said.

Images shared by national search and rescue agency Basarnas showed a rescue team of six in orange jackets and hard hats carrying a body down the side of the volcano.

The volcano was still erupting on the morning of Dec 5, according to officials, hampering the rescue efforts of more than 200 personnel.

Rescuers were attempting manual evacuations, walking to the top of the volcano and evacuating the victims on stretchers because of ongoing eruptions and poor visibility, said Mr Hendri, a local rescue official who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

Mr Ahmad Rifandi, head of Marapi’s monitoring post, told AFP on Dec 5 it had observed five eruptions from midnight to 8am.

“Marapi is still very much active. We can’t see the height of the column because it’s covered by the cloud,” he said.