Indonesian regional leaders in Singapore for Rising Fellowship meeting from March 6 to 10

SINGAPORE - A group of regional Indonesian leaders will be in Singapore for a fellowship meeting that aims to deepen ties through the sharing of insights and exchange of best practices.

The Rising Fellowship, first announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian President Joko Widodo during the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat in 2018, will run from March 6 to March 10, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Sunday.

The theme of the fellowship is “Fostering Recovery and Rebuilding in a Post-Pandemic World”, and eight regional leaders will be attending the meeting.

They are:

Vice-Governor of Bali Tjok Oka Artha Ardhana Sukawati

Regent of Banggai Amirudin Tamoreka

Regent of Banyumas Achmad Husein

Regent of Banyuwangi Ipuk Fiestiandani Azwar Anas

Regent of Central Mamuju Aras Tammauni

Regent of Tegal Umi Azizah

Mayor of Makassar Mohammad Ramdhan Pomanto

Mayor of Padang Panjang Fadly Amran

During their time in Singapore, the visiting leaders will meet Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, and Education Minister and Minister-in-charge of Public Service Chan Chun Sing.

They will also meet Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Education Maliki Osman, and Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development Sim Ann.

The visiting Indonesian leaders will attend briefings and take part in site visits linked to public health, economic development and climate change matters. They will also observe a Meet-the-People Session and attend a business networking reception.

The Rising Fellowship is jointly organised by the Civil Service College, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Temasek Foundation, Indonesia’s National Institute of Public Administration and Indonesia’s Ministry of Home Affairs.