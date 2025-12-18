For subscribers
Indonesian prosecutors indict four activists for inciting August unrest
JAKARTA - Prosecutors from the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) have indicted four activists arrested after the August nationwide unrest
after the August nationwide unrest, accusing them of spreading social media campaigns that incite hostility toward the government and encouraging students, including minors, to take part in riots.
The four activists are rights group Lokataru Foundation director Delpedro Marhaen and staff member Muzaffar Salim, online activist Syahdan Husein from student movement Gejayan Memanggil and Riau University student Khariq Anhar.