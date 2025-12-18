Straitstimes.com header logo

Indonesian prosecutors indict four activists for inciting August unrest

They were accused of spreading social media campaigns that incite hostility toward the government, among other things.

JAKARTA - Prosecutors from the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) have indicted four activists arrested

after the August nationwide unrest

, accusing them of spreading social media campaigns that incite hostility toward the government and encouraging students, including minors, to take part in riots.

The four activists are rights group Lokataru Foundation director Delpedro Marhaen and staff member Muzaffar Salim, online activist Syahdan Husein from student movement Gejayan Memanggil and Riau University student Khariq Anhar.

