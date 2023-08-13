Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo becomes main contender 6 months ahead of polls

JAKARTA – Mr Prabowo Subianto has received the backing of nearly half of the nine political parties in Parliament, putting him ahead of the two other candidates in Indonesia’s five-yearly presidential election that is slated for February 2024.

In a surprise decision on Sunday, the nation’s oldest party Golkar and the Islamic-leaning National Mandate Party pledged support for the Defence Minister and former army general.

He had earlier secured support from his own Gerindra party and the Islamic-leaning National Awakening Party (PKB).

Parties supporting Mr Prabowo’s candidacy command 46 per cent of Parliament seats.

The other two presidential candidates, Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo and former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, have 26 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively.

Indonesian election law requires a party or a coalition of parties to have at least 20 per cent of Parliament seats to field a pair of presidential and vice-presidential candidates to the national election commission.

The coalition of parties backing Mr Prabowo, reportedly favoured by incumbent President Joko Widodo, has yet to make a decision on who Mr Prabowo would pair up with.

Names touted include state-owned enterprise minister Erick Thohir, whose family is a main donor of Mr Widodo’s presidential campaigns; Mr Muhaimin Iskandar, chairman of PKB and an early supporter of Mr Prabowo’s candidacy; and Solo mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Mr Widodo’s son.

The scheduled registration this year will start on Oct 19 and end on Nov 25, which will be followed by a campaign period for the Feb 14 general election.

In a speech before the chairmen of the four political parties that have pledged support for his candidacy, Mr Prabowo expressed gratitude for the trust given to him.

“We are involved in politics so that we can have a role in the progress of our people and nation. We don’t want to give the fate of our nation to the people whose love for our people and nation is doubted,” he said.