Indonesian President Prabowo forms Sumatra disaster recovery task force

The task force established by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will aim to work "as quickly as possible" to rebuild houses for affected residents, many of whom are still living in evacuation shelters.

JAKARTA – President Prabowo Subianto has established a task force to expedite post-disaster rehabilitation and reconstruction in Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra, amid mounting pressure to speed up recovery efforts in the affected regions .

The task force formation was announced during a retreat for his Red and White Cabinet members on Jan 6 at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor, West Java. It was the second ministerial retreat held by the President since his inauguration in October 2024.