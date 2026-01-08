For subscribers
Indonesian President Prabowo forms Sumatra disaster recovery task force
JAKARTA – President Prabowo Subianto has established a task force to expedite post-disaster rehabilitation and reconstruction in Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra, amid mounting pressure to speed up recovery efforts in the affected regions
The task force formation was announced during a retreat for his Red and White Cabinet members on Jan 6 at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor, West Java. It was the second ministerial retreat held by the President since his inauguration in October 2024.