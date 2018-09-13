Indonesian President Jokowi 'teaches' K-pop group Super Junior the rowing dance

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and First Lady Iriana Widodo took some time during their state visit to South Korea earlier this week to teach K-pop boyband Super Junior his signature rowing dance.

In a video uploaded by Super Junior's Yesung to his Instagram page, the members of the boyband are seen wearing full suits. They later introduce themselves in English and Korean to Mr Joko and Madam Iriana.

During the meeting at Lotte Hotel in Junggu, Seoul, Mr Joko handed the band members a repackaged version of SuJu's second album, Replay, and asked them to sign it. Luckily for him, they had already prepared a signed copy of their album for the President.

Mr Joko then taught them the "proper" way to do the dance, which had been the talk of the town after he presented it spontaneously during Indonesia dangdut singer Via Vallen's performance of Meraih Bintang (Reaching The Star) at the Asian Games opening ceremony.

Not only did the dance go viral in Indonesia, his dance even reached Korea, when Eunhyuk and Donghae tried to imitate it in an interview with KBS World Indonesia Radio and promised they would include the dance in the closing ceremony.